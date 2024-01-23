Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! This is how one of the contestants between Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun would get eliminated just few days before the finale

The finale of the show is nearing and soon the show will get its top five finalists of the show and now today a mid – week elimination would take place and one of the contestants would get eliminated from the show.
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a few days away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara  and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

As we had reported that a mid – eviction would take place and one of them would be evicted from the show and we would get top five finalists of the show.

Now Bigg Boss will announce that this would be the last eviction of the show and whoever would get saved would be the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss will announce a forest task, contestants will read a name written near the tree and through this process one contestant will be eliminated.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mannara Chopra breaks down as media targets her and calls her hypocrite

All the top six contestants of the show are very strong and they have played the game since the beginning of the show and now it would be tough for the audience to choose.

Vicky – Ankita has been playing the game since day in fact Vicky is called the mastermind of the game and even the actress has played the game well.

What can we say about Munawar and Abhishek both are very strong contestants of the show and they have been given a lot of content and have been playing the game well and are seen in the top three finalists of the show.

Mannara has also been given a lot of content and drama to the show with her constant fights with Munawar and Ankita had made headlines and Arun has also been giving his inputs here and there.

Well, today one of them will say goodbye to the show and finally the top five finalists of the show will be revealed.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! All contestants nominated in the last week; mid eviction to take place

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 16:08

