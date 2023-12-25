Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma from the show

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now the show has taken two leaps and Isha was still part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she is acing the game and is making her presence felt in the game.

Mainly her love life has been the focus of the game when in the beginning it was with Abhishek and then with the entry of her current boyfriend Samarath things changed once again.

She is looking like a strong contestant in the house and she has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

Now as we know that last week Isha had become the captain of the house and during the elimination round she had got the power to choose one contestant who she would want to evict from the house.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”

In the beginning Isha would say Anurag but then she would change the name to Aishwarya and hence the actress would get eliminated from the show.

Isha would state that the actress’s contribution is very less in the show and hence she needs to be eliminated from the show.

Well, finally Aishwarya’s journey in the show has ended and she said goodbye to the show.

It will be interesting to see how Neil plays the game and survives over here without his partner.

Do you think now Neil will start to play the game differently?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”



