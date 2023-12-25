Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma from the show

Isha has become the captain of the house and she is seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show. She got a special power of eliminating a contestant during the elimination round and she voted for Aishwarya.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 05:00
Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now the show has taken two leaps and Isha was still part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she is acing the game and is making her presence felt in the game.

Mainly her love life has been the focus of the game when in the beginning it was with Abhishek and then with the entry of her current boyfriend Samarath things changed once again.

She is looking like a strong contestant in the house and she has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

Now as we know that last week Isha had become the captain of the house and during the elimination round she had got the power to choose one contestant who she would want to evict from the house.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”

In the beginning Isha would say Anurag but then she would change the name to Aishwarya and hence the actress would get eliminated from the show.

Isha would state that the actress’s contribution is very less in the show and hence she needs to be eliminated from the show.

Well, finally Aishwarya’s journey in the show has ended and she said goodbye to the show.

It will be interesting to see how Neil plays the game and survives over here without his partner.

Do you think now Neil will start to play the game differently?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Archana Gautam lashes out at Rahul Vaidya, says “First look at yourself, you were behind Rubina and became the first runner-up, so keep your comments to yourself”


 

Isha Malviya Udaariyan Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Colors Voot TellyChakkar Sarun Mehta Ravi Dubey Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Manisha Rani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma from the show
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today she has a massive fan following....
Wow! Katrina Kaif candidly reveals viewing Malaika Arora as her role model during her struggling days; Recalls her first day of the Ad shoot with Thalapathy Vijay
MUMBAI: A supermodel was originally the goal of starlet Katrina Kaif, who is presently ranked among Bollywood's best...
What! Did you know? Sanjay Leela Bhansali once fixed Kartik Aaryan’s walking style 10 years back; He said, ‘Tum kyu Sanjay Dutt ki tarah…’
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, an actor, has gained a lot of popularity in the Hindi cinema industry by delivering success...
“A daughter can take care of her parents even after getting married,” says Samar Vermani on the Sony SAB’s latest show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s much-anticipated show 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa', dropped early this week. The show takes the audience on...
Funny! Dunki: Taapsee Pannu reveals a humorous incident when Rajkumar Hirani contacted her to get into SRK’s film
MUMBAI : Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is getting an overwhelming response from everyone. Since its December 21...
A day in his father’s shoes: Atharva takes on Rajesh’s responsibilities in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ offers a heartfelt portrayal of the Wagle family,...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Wow! Katrina Kaif candidly reveals viewing Malaika Arora as her role model during her struggling days; Recalls her first day of the Ad shoot with Thalapathy Vijay
Latest Video
Related Stories
Samar Vermani
“A daughter can take care of her parents even after getting married,” says Samar Vermani on the Sony SAB’s latest show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’
Wagle Ki Duniya
A day in his father’s shoes: Atharva takes on Rajesh’s responsibilities in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Pallavi
Chaos ensues as Pallavi unravels Jaidev’s house guest secret in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’
Samar Vermani
Samar Vermani to Play the Charismatic Hotel Manager Adding Spice to Sony SAB's 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' Family Drama!
Actors
Actors share fun ‘problem-solving’ tactics!
Divya Agarwal
Whoa! Divya Agarwal opens up on her wedding plans with Apurva Padgaonkar; Says, ‘I want to change everything about my wedding…’