Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?

Isha gets into a physical fight with Abhishek owing to the immunity task and pushes him and the fight goes to another level and the contestants are seen controlling them.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:00
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten shows on BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the  drama and fights in the house.

We have seen that since day one Isha and Abhishek are grabbing the headlines from day one for their on and off relationship.

In the initial days Abhishek was seen affected with the fact that he still loves Isha but seems to be not interested and hence the focus was always on them.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

But then with the entry of Samarth things changed as he claimed that he was her boyfriend and then post that the two went their own way and now are not speaking together.

But still on the show if anyone says anything to Isha, Abshishek would come in between and would butt it.

He still feels for Isha and takes stand for her as he feels to protect her from all the bad and fights.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see Isha and Abhishek having a tiff with each other owing to the immunity task.

They would get into a heated argument and then Isha would push Abhishek and that’s when KhanZaadi and Samarath will come in between and will try to stop it.

Abhishek would get angry at how Isha could push him but then Neil and the rest of the contestants would try and control him.

Well, now it will be interesting to see what decision would Bigg Boss take because last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Sunny was eliminated from the show owing to the physical fight.

What do you think should Isha be eliminated from the show.

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rose from BLACKPINK exudes Disney princess vibes as she showcases her slender curves and small waist in a stunning hot pink corset gown. One BLINK expresses, "Are you trying to kill me with your beauty?"
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is one of the leading girl bands in South Korea that has been ruling across the globe for their...
Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, To Recreate Her Famous Dialogue "Tumhe Usse Kya" With Remo Dsouza In the Star Plus' 7th season of Dance Plus, Dance+ Pro?
MUMBAI : Dance Plus has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience as one of India's most loved and cherished...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Shocking! Kiki unable to see Jay getting married, Shoots him in the chest
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: Trouble! Rajeev warns Adhiraj not to get close to Kavya
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Recent Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest non holiday numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur continous to remain stable
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT
Jennifer Mistry
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: What! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal feels assured that Disha Vakani won’t return on the show, calls Dayaben’s return a gimmick
Sunil Grover
Amazing! Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma party together after ending a 5-Year feud; Read on to know more!
Adnan Khan
Exclusive! Adnan Khan and I had a good chemistry and it is our friendship which helped reflect the bond on-screen: Aditi Dev Sharma on shooting for Katha Ankahee
Krishna Devi
Krishna Devi’s unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son's destiny make her an exceptional character,” says Neha Joshi
Milind Dastane
Milind Dastane to essay Shyam Lal Vajpayee in &TV’s ‘Atal’!