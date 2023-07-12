Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten shows on BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the drama and fights in the house.

We have seen that since day one Isha and Abhishek are grabbing the headlines from day one for their on and off relationship.

In the initial days Abhishek was seen affected with the fact that he still loves Isha but seems to be not interested and hence the focus was always on them.

But then with the entry of Samarth things changed as he claimed that he was her boyfriend and then post that the two went their own way and now are not speaking together.

But still on the show if anyone says anything to Isha, Abshishek would come in between and would butt it.

He still feels for Isha and takes stand for her as he feels to protect her from all the bad and fights.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see Isha and Abhishek having a tiff with each other owing to the immunity task.

They would get into a heated argument and then Isha would push Abhishek and that’s when KhanZaadi and Samarath will come in between and will try to stop it.

Abhishek would get angry at how Isha could push him but then Neil and the rest of the contestants would try and control him.

Well, now it will be interesting to see what decision would Bigg Boss take because last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Sunny was eliminated from the show owing to the physical fight.

