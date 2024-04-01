Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and exposes his double standards says “ If I love you I will tell it in front of the whole world but you have confused me completely”

MUMBAI: The fights and dramas in the Bigg Boss house are increasing as the finale is nearing.

Munawar Faruqui is seen as a very strong contestant of the house and he has been topping the polls on social media on being the most popular contestant.

In the initial days Munawar was claiming that he was in a relationship with his ex – girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi as that was his game plan to gain the support and attention of the fans and the audiences.

But then with the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan who claimed to be his present girlfriend came out and exposed his game and revealed how he was two – timing both the girls.

She entered the house and exposed him and the allegation was accepted by Munawar.

On the other hand, since day one Mannara and Muanwar had a great friendship which then later on went up and down and the two kept having differences between each other.

ALSO READ - Announcement! Trailer of Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to be released tomorrow, deets inside

As Mannara always wanted validation from Munawar of being with her and supporting her and she always wanted him to prove the friendship and in doing that their friendship bond became weaker, though the ace comedian always told that he will always be with her.

Now in the upcoming episode Mannara will be seen talking to Vicky Hain and telling him that how Munawar plays and used people as per his convenience and he is really a bad person and that she would never want him to win the show and this fall out happened as Munawar removed Mannara from the captaincy task.

On the other hand, Ayesha would bring some Parathas for Muanwar and they would refuse to have them as he wanted her to have and hence she would get upset with him.

She would tell him that he didn’t take the parathas from her hand but when Ankita came and gave he accepted it and that he is behaving as if she has done something to him and he is a sufferer.

She also said that if she loves him she is that kind of person who will scream from the top of the mountain and say that she is in love but she is confused as he has confused her to another level and hence he shouldn’t be playing the sympathy card.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Munawar would manage these two relationships in his life.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :Latest Update! Katrina Kaif to commence shooting for ‘Merry Christmas’ from THIS date