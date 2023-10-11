Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi "Characterless" for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows its among the top five shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

Since the show started there is a lot of drama and fights happening as the contestants are giving a lot of content to the show.

Abhishek and KhanZaadi keep fighting with the housemates without any reason and hence they are seen all over in the show.

We have often seen Mannara also having arguments with almost all the housemates and her friendship with Munawar had ended.

But these days her fights with KhanZaadi is making headlines, the two seem to be having a lot of differences and are always at loggerheads.

In the upcoming episode once again Mannara and KhanZaadi will have an argument and it will excerate to another level.

Mannara will again do some personal comments on the singer where she will say that she cannot do fake affairs in the house the way KhanZaadi does and she is such a "Characterless" girl and she cannot stoop to that level.

The housemates lash at Mannara for talking about her character and says that she is wrong and she shouldn't say all this about a girl.

Actually, since the nominations happened and the " Dil" room had nominated Mannara over KhanZaadi the actress had been very upset and since then she had been lashing out at the housemates and especially Munawar who didn't even nominate her.

She feels that there is no unity in the " Dil" room and that no one likes her and she needs to shift to another room and hence she began an alliance with Anurag.

Well, it will be interesting to see until where will these differences between Mannara and KhanZaadi lead to.

