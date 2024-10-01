Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra express hate towards Munawar Faruqui says “I hate him and I get sadistic pleasure in Munawar getting called out”

Mannara and Munawar’s friendship was loved by the audience but seems like now the actress has shared her feelings towards him and has said that she doesn’t take him as a friend.
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times she is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Now in the upcoming episode, Mannara will reveal her feelings that she has hatred for Munawar and that she doesn’t like him.

She also tells that she gets sadistic pleasure when Munawar is called out and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her.

Well, it seems like finally the audience came to know that Mannara’s friendship for Munawar was fake and that she always had hatred for her.

Ankita had told Munawar that Mannara has no friendship with him and that she was just using him  for the game.

What do you think of this statement of Mannara?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

