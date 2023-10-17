Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara chopra gets targeted by the housemates as everyone takes her name for nomination

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

The game has begun and we have seen how the contestants are divided in different rooms and we have seen how everyone is showing their personalities slowly and we did see how the fights began for the duties and rooms.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out who is the highest paid contestant of the show this season

Now in the upcoming episode the nomination task would take place and when Bigg Boss will ask the Dil section to nominate one person and everyone takes Mannar’s name and she feels betrayed by her team.

She is seen telling Sunny I don’t care about the nomination but everyone is so fake on face they are something else and he can’t believe it.

Well, it was obvious that in the Dil the couples are staying and they wouldn’t nominate each other and hence Mannara’s name was taken and she was betrayed.

The game has just begun and it would be interesting to see how this incident unfolds.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason