Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra’s sister Mitali Handa lashes out at Ankita Lokhande saying “Ankita borrowed clothes from Mannara during the media episode and then spoke against her only how insensitive is she?

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande are the two finalists of the show and both of them are the strong contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful seasons as they had good TRP ratings and was among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

Since day one the both played the game very well and made a place in the audience’s heart.

But the two never got along with each other and kept having differences and we did see the massive fights they have had.

Just in the recent episode when the media people entered the house they did target Mannara for coming in between Ankita and Vicky’s marriage and questions were hurled on her and Ankita also spoke ill about her stating that she had problem when Vicky spoke to Mannara as she used to poke and tease her.

Post that episode Mannara broke down and cried bitterly because she was shocked by the allegation and questions thrown at her but then later on Ankita and she became cordial with each other.

Now Mannara’s sister Mitali Handa took to social media and lashed out at Ankita and called out her double standard.

She said “When Ankita borrowed clothes which I sent for Mannara and my sister being a kind hearted person gave her so that she looks good in front of the media interaction where all Ankita speaks against Mannara only. Hats off! To Ankita’ relations insensitive person”

Well, it seems Mitali is really upset with the things Ankita spoke and hence vented her anger out through social media.

It will be interesting to see if Mannara would emerge as the winner of the show or not?

What do you think Mannara deserves to win?

