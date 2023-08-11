Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are two very well known and successful actresses of television.

Ankita has been around in the business for more than a decade and she has a massive fan following and till now the audience knows her as “Archana” of Pavitra Rishta.

On the other hand, Aishwarya has been in the industry for just two years and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin as Pakhi and she became a household name and she does have a fan following.

These days both the actresses are making headlines for their participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where they are playing the game and both are seen on the show.

The two are at loggerhead and don’t get along with each other and are having massive fights in the house.

In the new promo of the show one can see how the two are seen having a really bad fight.

Ankita tells Aishwarya that she needs to control the way she is talking as she is stooping to another level and tells her to “Shut Upp”

Aishwarya tells her not to interfere when she was talking to Abhishek about his house duties and that’s when the fight between the two will go to another level.

Ankita will tell Aishwarya that doesn’t have any manners to talk and she should “Shut Upp” and not say anything.

Well, it seems like this fight between Ankita and Aishwarya is going to go a long way and is not going to end soon.

