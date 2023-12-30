Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar

MUMBAI : Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her and then once she was eliminated and he seems to be back with Isha.

Time and again we have seen his fights with almost all the contestants in the house as he didn’t get along with them.

Now the recent one with Isha as we did see how both of them had a huge argument and even called out to their parents and put allegations on each other.

Owing to which Abhishek came out and told how his parents cried and how his father was ready to beg to Isha so that she would come back to him.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”

Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan will support Isha and Samarth and will say their provocation is nothing in front of what Abhishek does.

He tells Abhishek that he has provoked every contestant in the house so he has no right to complain.

Salman will show the footage of Abhishek planning to provoke Munawar and Mannara that will shock the contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see what explanation Abhishek gives when it comes to his provoking habit.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”