Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Samarth and Sunny get into a physical fight as the actor betrays the "Dum" team

MUMBAI: If there is one team that lacks back in the game that is the players in the "Dum" room as their involvement in the game is the least.

We have seen a couple of times how Bigg Boss and Salman Khan would keep tauting them as they will speak a lot but do nothing.

Especially when it comes to Anurag we have seen how he keeps get taunted but the gang of YouTubers have to buckle up the game.

Now in the upcoming episode, there would be a huge fight between Samarth and Sunny owing to betrayal.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Anurag is questioning Samarth that the conversation that took place in this room between Sunny and Sana and how did that conversation reach the "Dil" room and that he cannot be trusted as he betrayed the team.

Sunny also questions him and tells him why did he do such a thing and why he goes and tells in that team everything and this is not done.

Both get into a heated argument and the fight goes a bit physical, but then the rest of the contestants come and control it.

Well, Samarth seems to not get along with the "Dum" team as he gets along with other team.

This is going to be a constant fight between Samarth and his team and its not going to die down anytime soon.

Tomorrow the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be out it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan would tackle his matter.

Who do you think is wrong in the fight?

