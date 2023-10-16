Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! The first physical fight takes place in this season between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss is known for the fights in the house and without that no season has been successful and loved by the audience.

Now the first physical fight took place in this season between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

Abhishek is seen fighting with Isha over the past where they two keep putting allegations on each other and that’s when Arun would come in between and a verbal spat would take place between them.

The fight would get so violent that the two would be seen charging at each other and one can see how Munawar is coming ahead and stopping them to avoid any sort of major clash.

Well, there is no doubt that since day one the contestants seem to be strong and they are going to give us a lot of content.

