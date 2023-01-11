Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! These contestants are nominated for this week

The nomination task has taken place in the house and this week five contestants have been nominated and one of them would be eliminated.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 11:35
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is turning out to be interesting as the relationship and twists and turns are engaging the audience to the show. 

We have seen how Ankita and Vicky are having problems in their marriage as they are playing the game. 

We did see how Aishwarya and Vicky had a huge argument as he has commented on her marriage. 

The biggest turn came in the relationship between Abhishek and Isha as the moment Samarth entered the show, Abhishek's attention as been diverted to KhanZaadi.

Finay the nomination took place where the contestants had to nominate each other. 

The nominated contestants for this week are Manasvi, Isha, Arun, Samarth and  Sana. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal)

Both Samarth and Manasvi entered the show this week as wild card contestants and have been nominated in the first week itself. 

There is no doubt that Varun and Sana both aren't doing anything in the show and hence somewhere they have been nominated.

Isha for the obvious reason of not being clear with her feelings for Abhihsek and hence was nominated. 

The voting lines are open until Thursday and one of them would say a "Goodbye" to them during the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode.

Well, Manasvi and Samarth should get a chance as it's just their first week, Isha will get saved. 

Varun and Sana might be in the danger zone that one would know during the weekend. 

Who do you think will be eliminated in the show?

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?)

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 11:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Tara refuses to marry Surya Pratap
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
EXCLUSIVE! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal child actor Priyanshu Gandhi roped in for & TV's show Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Curious! Ananya Panday’s sexy beach looks are amazing, Netizens wonder who the photographer is
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Fascinating! Everyone excited to meet Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Raghav and Ayesha head to Kashmir
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Curious! Ananya Panday’s sexy beach looks are amazing, Netizens wonder who the photographer is
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanshu Gandhi
EXCLUSIVE! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal child actor Priyanshu Gandhi roped in for & TV's show Atal
Rahul Jethwa
EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal
Krishna Mukherjee
Wow! Krishna Mukherjee shares sneak peeks of her first 'Sargi', showcasing a 'Dulha-Dulhan' themed mehendi
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Abhishek Kumar builds a new love alliance with KhanZaadi
Adrija Roy
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy on facing challenges while performing in Imlie: The main challenge is the language as I have to speak in a Bhojpuri accent. But I am trying my best and I have improved much more
Viraj Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Viraj Kapoor on his love for cricket: I always wanted to become a cricketer since my childhood, I was crazy about cricket and I am an encyclopedia of cricket, it was the only thing on my mind