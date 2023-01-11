Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! These contestants are nominated for this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is turning out to be interesting as the relationship and twists and turns are engaging the audience to the show.

We have seen how Ankita and Vicky are having problems in their marriage as they are playing the game.

We did see how Aishwarya and Vicky had a huge argument as he has commented on her marriage.

The biggest turn came in the relationship between Abhishek and Isha as the moment Samarth entered the show, Abhishek's attention as been diverted to KhanZaadi.

Finay the nomination took place where the contestants had to nominate each other.

The nominated contestants for this week are Manasvi, Isha, Arun, Samarth and Sana.

Both Samarth and Manasvi entered the show this week as wild card contestants and have been nominated in the first week itself.

There is no doubt that Varun and Sana both aren't doing anything in the show and hence somewhere they have been nominated.

Isha for the obvious reason of not being clear with her feelings for Abhihsek and hence was nominated.

The voting lines are open until Thursday and one of them would say a "Goodbye" to them during the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode.

Well, Manasvi and Samarth should get a chance as it's just their first week, Isha will get saved.

Varun and Sana might be in the danger zone that one would know during the weekend.

Who do you think will be eliminated in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

