Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain insults Ankita Lokhande tells her “Three years you didn’t cook anything for me what you will cook now” the actress breaks down and cries bitterly

Vicky and Ankita will have a huge showdown in the show as Vicky would insult and take a dig at the actress and tells her that she didn’t cook for three years the actress in return tells that she was cooking with love and Vicky tells her no need.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 13:35
Vicky

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for a twist in the show as Bigg Boss wants to make the show more interesting.

We have seen that Ankita and Vicky are two players who are seen in the show since the start and are playing the game extremely well and they are seen in the show and have made place in the audience’s heart.

But we have seen the number of fights the two had had owing to the differences they have in the game.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode also their respective mothers had come on the show and spoke about how they are fighting and they should support each other.

Even Salman Khan many times has told them to play their individual game and then they would go ahead in the show.

As days are passing their fights are increasing and they seem to have trouble in their relationship.

In the upcoming episode, once again Vicky will have a huge fight with Ankita where the actress will break down as her husband will insult her in front of everyone.

Ankita will be cooking food where KhanZaadi will be helping her to cook the food and that’s when the actress will say that she is cooking.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

Vicky would butt in and would say that let KhanZaadi only cook the food and Ankita would get irritated and she would snap at Vicky and tell him that she was cooking with love in return he tells her that for the last three years he didn’t cook anything suddenly what’s wrong with her.

Vicky tells her that she needs to speak to him properly and in front of the public she cannot humiliate him so much, Ankita tells him that she speaks to him only with respect and he tells her that she doesn’t.

On hearing this Ankita breaks down and cries bitterly as she feels that Vicky isn’t treating her well and is for reason fighting with her.

Well, it will be interesting to see in the upcoming episode how Ankita and Vicky mend their differences.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss demolishes Dil, Dimaag and Dum room, categorises the contestant into groups of bitching on the show, contribution to the show and no individuality

 

 

