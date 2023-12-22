Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Is wild card contestant Ayesha Khan using Munawar Faruqui for the game as she tells Neil Bhatt “ I have used Munawar to get fame”

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer and these days she is making news as she has entered Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card contestant.

Before entering the show she had done an explosive interview where she had exposed Munawar of two timing her and had said how he was in a relationship with her and her ex – girlfriend.

One she entered the house she confronted Munawar who then confessed that he was two – timing and that all her allegations are right.

We have seen how at one point she speaks ill about him and then also takes care of him by giving him a new hair cut and all.

But now in a shocking turn of events Ayesha was seen talking to Neil where she revealed that she was using Munawar for fame and nothing else.

She was heard saying “ I am using Munawar for fame and name and I have plans of removing him from the show” now that's something we didn’t accept she would say.

Well many people feel that this all Munawar and Ayesha thing was way before decided by the couple before entering the show as nothing looks real.

Aishwarya was heard saying that she feels that Munawar and Ayesha’s matter is very fake and there is no truth to it.

It will be interesting to see when Munawar will come to know about this, what would be his reaction and how would he react.

