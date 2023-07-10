Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ace producer Sandeep Sikand exposed the double standards of Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is one of the youngest contestants in the show and now ace producer Sandip Sikand has exposed her double faced side towards Abhishek and has said that this kind of behavior is unacceptable.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the first week has been a roller coaster ride where the contestants have gone all out to be seen in the show.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Isha Malviya is the youngest contestant in the show but she does know how to play the game and how to be noticed by the audience, but mainly she is grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Abhishek that was discussed on stage where she denied having any relationship with him.

Once she entered the show Abhishek was seen expressing his views on the past relationship and told Munawar that it is difficult to move on from Isha.

When Isha was on stage with Salman Khan and Abhishek that time she had told how he once hurt physically and that was the main reason why she cut off ties with him.

Now ace producer Sandeep Sikand took to social media and exposed the double sides of Isha.

Sandeep said that since episode one he has been thinking about something to how Isha had spoken about physical violence that she faced with Abhishek Kumar and how the next day inside the house she wanted him to stay with her in the “Dil” room and called this her double faced nature.

Sandeep said “This has been playing on my mind since the start of Bigg Boss. Violence against women is unforgivable and a lot of women deal with this, yet we have young girls like Isha. She accused Abhishek of violence in front of Salman Khan and the next day she wants Abhishek in the “Dil” room. This is ridiculous and shameful that today’s generation is setting such a bad example. She should be pulled up for this nonsense”

Well, there is no doubt that what Isha did was wrong and hence even Salman Khan pulled her up for the same.

What do you think about Isha's behaviour?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

