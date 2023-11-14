Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider gets into a physical fight with Arun; Bigg Boss punishes him and he decides to do a volunteer exit from the show

Anurag is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and these days he is trying his best to be seen in the game and he always gets roasted by Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 15:44
Anurag Dobhal

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that the contestants are given in the show.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and initially he wasn’t playing the game but then slowly he has been coming into the picture.

There is no doubt that the “YouTuber” gang still needs to make their mark in the show as during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan always tells them to wake up before it is too late.

In the previous episode we have seen how Anurag has been having fights with almost everyone in the house and especially with the “YouTube” gang.

We have seen how differences with Anurag are increasing and how things are getting bad between Arun and him.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Where he broke a cup and proved Arun to a very large extent and also got into a physical fight with him where he pushed him and all.

Owing to which, Bigg Boss punished him and nominated him for the entire season.

This hasn’t gone down well with Anurag and he informs Bigg Boss that he would want to leave the show voluntarily if things continued this way and Bigg Boss confirms from him that he will leave the show on his decision only.

Well, all the housemates are shocked by his decision to quit the show and he agreed to do so.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag would quit the show or would continue to be in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 15:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: What! Satya’s shocking revelation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Exciting! Kapil Sharma announces new show with his cast from The Kapil Sharma Show, but it won’t come on TV; here is where you can watch the show
MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Isha Malviya requests bigg boss to get Samarth in Dil room, bigg boss calls out Samarth for his double standards
MUMBAI : Isha Malviya recently received an emotional message on Diwali by her mother and father. They were not only...
Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career...
Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day
MUMBAI: 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country in loving memory of India’s first prime...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas
Latest Video
Related Stories
NIrbhay
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya requests bigg boss to get Samarth in Dil room, bigg boss calls out Samarth for his double standards
Children’s Day
Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day
Aayushi Hemnani
Kya Baat Hai! Ashnoor Kaur meets a little girl named after her, shares the sweet story here! Check it out!
Armaan
Must-Read! After AbhiRa and KaiRa, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai finds a new couple in MaaHira aka Armaan And Abhira! Check out Fans' reactions here!
DIVYANKA / IVIVEK
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi takes objection on press referring to Vivek Dhaiya as her husband says “He has such a beautiful name, why would you call him Divyanka’s husband? He has an identity”