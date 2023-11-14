Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider gets into a physical fight with Arun; Bigg Boss punishes him and he decides to do a volunteer exit from the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that the contestants are given in the show.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and initially he wasn’t playing the game but then slowly he has been coming into the picture.

There is no doubt that the “YouTuber” gang still needs to make their mark in the show as during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan always tells them to wake up before it is too late.

In the previous episode we have seen how Anurag has been having fights with almost everyone in the house and especially with the “YouTube” gang.

We have seen how differences with Anurag are increasing and how things are getting bad between Arun and him.

Where he broke a cup and proved Arun to a very large extent and also got into a physical fight with him where he pushed him and all.

Owing to which, Bigg Boss punished him and nominated him for the entire season.

This hasn’t gone down well with Anurag and he informs Bigg Boss that he would want to leave the show voluntarily if things continued this way and Bigg Boss confirms from him that he will leave the show on his decision only.

Well, all the housemates are shocked by his decision to quit the show and he agreed to do so.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag would quit the show or would continue to be in the show.

