Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Check out Mannara Chopra’s ‘Moye Moye” moment on the show

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times she is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off .

Manara is also close to Anurag and they share a bond of friendship.

Now the nomination task would take place and Mannara would choose Anurag to do the next nomination and he would go and nominate her only and the actress gets her “Moye Moye” moment.

Well, we are sure this must have come as a shock to Mannara as she took Anurag as her closest friend and at the end he took her name for nomination.

It will be interesting what would be the reputations of their friendship post his nomination.

