Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Did Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend take a dig at him says " Not everything you see on TV or online is real its all fake"

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and slowly his game is beginning in the show and she is coming into the game.

He is making the headline for his friendship with Ankita, Mannara and KhanZaadi.

It looks like he is not playing the game but still he is making sure he is seen in the show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode we did see how he did get praises for Salman Khan who told him that he is a very sorted person and that he needs to begin to play the game or else he could get eliminated.

He also said that he is playing the game but he needs to buckle up a bit in order to secure his position in the game.

If one remembers post his game in Lock Upp, Munawar had introduced his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

He was often spotted and papped with her often when they used to step out of dinner or something.

But in Bigg Boss he didn't say or mention anything about her and as been silent about it.

Now Nazila has shared a message on her social media account where she said that one shouldn't belive what people show they are online and on TV.

She also mentions that how when you know somebody who is popular online or on TV you build an image about them but then when you meet them you releaize how they could be fake and not what one thought about them.

Well, seems like not all is well between Munwar and his rumored girlfriend.

No doubt that the two make a very adorable pair and were loved by the audience in the one music video they had featured together.

What do you think could have been the matter for this post?

Let us know in the comments below.

