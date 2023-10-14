Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Manasvi Mamgai opts out at the last moment; Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan replaces her overnight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

Many names are doing the rounds but this Sunday the fans would get to know who the contestants would be.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

As per fan clubs and sources, Manasvi Mamgai opted out of the show at the last moment post her even performing the show and the reason why she quitted is still unknown.

Now there is news doing the rounds that Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan has replaced her, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But most proberly one would get to see Sana in the show and the fans are excited to see her game in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sana plays the game.

The show will begin tomorrow at 9 ; 00 pm on COLORS.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?