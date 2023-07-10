Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take place on this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode?

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and a lot has happened in the first week of the show and now the first “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give his insight of who is wrong and right in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 15:34
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI:  The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and this first week there has been a lot of content given by the contestants.

It all started with Abhishek’s fights with almost everyone in the house and how his aggression used to come out for no reason.

We also had one of the biggest fights between Neil and Vicky where Vicky got a bit physical with Neil and the fight accelerated to another level.

KhanZaadi also came into the game as she had a fight with Sonali, Abhishek and Ankita regarding some kitchen duties and the fights only used to happen at night.

One also saw how Mannara took a stand for herself as Sonali questioned Bigg Boss to what type of people they have chosen for the show.

One of the worst fights took place between Ankita and KhanZaadi as the actress felt that the singer is simply picking up fights for no reason just to be seen in the show and things about professions came on screen which couldn’t be accepted by both of them.

Today, finally the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give his insights on how the show has done in its first week and which contestant has done well and who hasn’t.

( ALSO READ - Audience is confused as Neil Bhatt – Aishwarya Sharma cannot keep their hands off each other and Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande are not seen together!

We had reported earlier that Salman would be lashing out at Abhishek and Isha for their double standards and would be telling Isha how self obsessed she is. 

This week Mannara, Naved and Abhishek are the nominated contestants of the show and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

As per the sources and fan clubs of the first “Weekend Ka Vaar”, there wouldn’t be any elimination and everyone would be safe in the show.

Though there is no confirmation for the same and only when the episode will be telecasted one would know if elimination would take place or not. 

Salman Khan would play a prank where he will tell one contestant to come out and everyone will be shocked to hear that name and then he would say that it’s a prank.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience waits to watch the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode as it’s so interesting and the fans get to see what Salman Khan thinks.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Ankita Lokhande breaks down as Vicky Jain ignores her says “You have hurt me, I don’t care about anyone in the house”

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
Kanwar Dhillon
OH NO! Kanwar Dhillon confirms he wouldn’t enter Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card entry for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma becomes the target of the house as Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar term her as the weakest contestant of the show
MasterChef India Kitchen
All About the 12 aspiring Home cooks who made it to the MasterChef India Kitchen
Utkarsh Sharma
Did you know Utkarsh Sharma broke his right leg a day before shooting the iconic song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'?
Adhvik and Neha Mahajan
EXCLUSIVE! Adhvik and Neha Mahajan on their baby plans: We won't be sharing this news on Bigg Boss but tell our parents and that's enough