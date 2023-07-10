Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take place on this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode?

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and this first week there has been a lot of content given by the contestants.

It all started with Abhishek’s fights with almost everyone in the house and how his aggression used to come out for no reason.

We also had one of the biggest fights between Neil and Vicky where Vicky got a bit physical with Neil and the fight accelerated to another level.

KhanZaadi also came into the game as she had a fight with Sonali, Abhishek and Ankita regarding some kitchen duties and the fights only used to happen at night.

One also saw how Mannara took a stand for herself as Sonali questioned Bigg Boss to what type of people they have chosen for the show.

One of the worst fights took place between Ankita and KhanZaadi as the actress felt that the singer is simply picking up fights for no reason just to be seen in the show and things about professions came on screen which couldn’t be accepted by both of them.

Today, finally the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give his insights on how the show has done in its first week and which contestant has done well and who hasn’t.

We had reported earlier that Salman would be lashing out at Abhishek and Isha for their double standards and would be telling Isha how self obsessed she is.

This week Mannara, Naved and Abhishek are the nominated contestants of the show and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

As per the sources and fan clubs of the first “Weekend Ka Vaar”, there wouldn’t be any elimination and everyone would be safe in the show.

Though there is no confirmation for the same and only when the episode will be telecasted one would know if elimination would take place or not.

Salman Khan would play a prank where he will tell one contestant to come out and everyone will be shocked to hear that name and then he would say that it’s a prank.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience waits to watch the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode as it’s so interesting and the fans get to see what Salman Khan thinks.

