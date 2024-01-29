Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are the top two contenders for the winning trophy

MUMBAI: The finale of the show is happening today and soon the season would get the winner of the show.

This season has been quite successful and it gained good TRPs and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun are the top five finalists of the show and one of them would emerge as the winner.

Arun, Mannara and Ankita got evicted from the show as owing to fewer votes and especially Ankita’s eviction has shocked everyone.

Finally the show has got its top two finalists of the show Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar.

Both of them are very strong contestants of the show and since day one they have made a place in the audience’s heart.

Both Abhishek and Muanwar are very good friends and have stood by each other in the game.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

Munawar in the last few weeks faced a lot of humiliation on the allegation put on him by Ayesha Khan of cheating and two – timing her and a lot of personal things were revealed but he handled it with a lot of dignified manner which won a lot of hearts of the fans and audience.

On the other hand, Abhishek had a lot of ups and downs in the house where his fights with Isha and Samarth gained a lot of limelight.

Few weeks ago when he was targeted for his mental health he gained a lot of support and love from the audience and fans and many celebrities for whom he gained a lot of popularity and love.

Well, now it is going to be difficult for the audience to choose who would be the winner of the show.

As the voting lines will be open fifteen minutes before the winner would be announced and who would get the maximum votes would be the winner of the show.

Both are very strong contestants of the show and we hope the best man wins!

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like