Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Falaq Naaz, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, and many more come out in support of Abhishek Kumar as Isha and Samarth mock his mental health

MUMBAI: Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her for a while and then was back to Isha.

He is one of the few contestants who has got in fights with all the housemates and hardly he did get along with anyone.

Now the actor has been trending on social media because of a tiff with Isha and Samarth where the two are seen mocking his mental health issue and how he is seen controlling himself but at the same time he is giving back to them.

A fight will happen Samarth will touch Abhishek and this would anger him to such an extent that he would slap the actor and now what would happen to Abhishek, Salman Khan would take the decision during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Now in the episode we did see how Isha would be talking about Abhishek’s mental illness and about his claustrophobic issue which seems to have not gone down well with the audience and fans.

His fans and well – wishers have come out to support the actor and tell him that he isn’t alone and he does have their support.

Movie actor Riteish Deshmukh took on to social media and showed his support to Abhishek he said “My heart goes out to Abhishek”

Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2024

Abhishek’s co actor in his serial Udaariyan Ankit Gupta has also come out and exposed the game of Isha Malviya. He said “Now Isha’s real personality is coming out as a liar. She knows about Abhishek’s claustrophobic condition. Stay Strong Abhishek”

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Falaq Naaz also comes out in support of the actor where she says that the new year has begun but Isha and Samarth are the same. She also said that Abhishek is really very strong and that people who don’t know about mental health only will speak ill about it.

Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi also spoke on behalf of Abhishek where she said “Mental kutta, doh kaudi ka, chal nikal nikal, nakli kumar, apne baap ka mental launda if i heard that right n what not. itni gandagi… Dono bf gf milke ex bf ki weakness ko use karte hai, usko poke karte hai, yeh hai inki game? Sick to the core”

Mental kutta, doh kaudi ka, chal nikal nikal, nakli kumar, apne baap ka mental launda if i heard that right n what not… itni gandagi… Dono bf gf milke ex bf ki weakness ko use karte hai, usko poke karte hai, yeh hai inki game? Sick to the core.#BiggBos17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 2, 2024

Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also said that he wants Bigg Boss and Salman Khan to stop Isha from speaking such crap and he doesn’t want to hear that she is just 19 as she knows what all to speak and also said that a mental joke is not a joke.

Aishwarya Sharma who was the contestant of Bigg Boss Season 17 and got evicted because of Isha also came out and supported Abhishek where she said “Isha and Samarth are playing the dirtiest game ever, how much can they poke a person like this and yet nobody is saying anything about it only Abhishek getting bashed for everything, this is such a ridiculous pattern for them. Bigg Boss please take some action.”

Well, there is no doubt that post this fight there is a lot of support for Abhishek from the audience, fans and celebrities.

