Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Does Munawar hold someone responsible for his victory and losses? Read to know what this Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 had entered in its final leg and the competition got tough by the end.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we saw Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show and after that even Ankita Lokhande was evicted. Later, Mannara Chopra was eliminated too.

Leaving Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui for the race to victory, the audience was eager to see who emerges victorious. That’s when in the end, Salman Khan announced that it is Manuwar Faruqui who takes the trophy home as the winner of Bigg Boss home while Abhishk Kumar became the first runner up.

Now, Munawar Faruqui interacted with the media and expressed his feelings after winning the season while answering questions from media.

When asked about how he feels after coming out of the tunnel himself, Munawar Faruqui said that only Bigg Boss could do this to him. Munawar expressed how lucky he is to have such a good fan base and even gave them credit by saying that the fans were more responsible to make him reach the finale compared to how much he was responsible in sending people out through the ‘Tunnel’.

When asked about how his parents must have felt seeing him victorious, Munawar Faruqui said that on every such occasion he wishes that they were present, adding that his parents’ blessings are always with him.

When asked about how he feels about the support he got, ot just from his fans but also from celebrities, Munawar Faruqui said that he gives the credit to himself be it for his victory or be it for his loss and does not hold someone else responsible.

Also read -Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

What do you think about the final results? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.