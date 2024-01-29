Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu congratulates Munawar Faruqui on his victory says " At the end the trophy came to Dongri"

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as winner of the show defeating Abhisehk Kumar as the first runner up of the show.

His game was loved by the audience and the fans and no doubt that he made a place in the audience’s heart.

Even after his personal life details were discussed on the show he handled the matter with a lot of dignity and didn’t bad mouth Ayesha or say anything wrong to her even after so many things were said about him which connected with the audience.

The way he supported Abhishek in the show was lovely to watch and their friendship on the show is something one should talk about as they are known as Jay and Veeru.

Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is a close friend of Munawar and we have seen how he has been supporting the comedian in his journey on the show.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are the top two contenders for the winning trophy

Whenever the media asked him who he thinks would win the show he has always told Munawar.

Now he took on to Social media and “Congratulated” Munawar where he shared a picture from the finale of the show and captioned it saying “Congratulations Mere Bhai Munna Well Played Aakhir Kar Trophy Dongri Aa Hi Gaii”

Well, there is no doubt that Munwar deserved to win and all his friends, family and well wishers are proud of his victory and its celebration time.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ;Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: OMG! Ankita Lokhande evicted from the show emerges as the third runner up of the show; Salman Khan says “For Me You Are The Winner Of The Show”