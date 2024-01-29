Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Munawar Faruqui cuts the cake in the presence; fans come out on streets at Dongri to celebrate the win

MUMBAI: Finally Bigg Boss Season 17 has come to an end and Munawar has emerged as the winner of the show and Abhishek Kumar has come as first runner up of the show.

Today is Munwar’s birthday and he has got the best gift for himself as he took the Bigg Boss trophy home.

He was seen as a strong contestant of the show since the beginning of the show and he played the game well.

He made headlines for his friendship with Mannara which went through a lot of ups and downs.

His friendship with Abhishek is spoken about and they are known as the Jay and Veeru of television and both of them really played the game well.

Munawar celebrates his birthday on the sets of the show with close friend MC Stan and his team and he also posed with Salman Khan along with his trophy.

Post his win in the place where he stays Dongri all his fans and supporters came on the road and celebrated the win and were cheering for his victory.

There is no doubt that Munawar has a lot of fan following where all the fans bestow a lot of love and support on him and they have really wished him luck and hence he has become the winner of the show.

This is the second reality show that he has won post “Lock Up Season 1” and its only because of his fan following he has come this far.

TellyChakkar congratulates Munawar on his win and wishes him “Happy Birthday” this win is definitely a special one.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

