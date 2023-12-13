Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons is the content and drama the contestants have been giving the show and keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The one thing that the audience was missing in this season is the way the task used to take place and how the nomination used to take place in the confession room.

This week the nomination took place in the nomination room and finally Bigg Boss announced that there would be a captaincy task.

Where the contestants would get a chance to remove the contestants that they wouldn’t like to see them in the captainship run.

In the new promo of the show, Vicky will remove Aishwarya from the list, Neil will remove Vicky and then Aishwarya will remove Ankita as she feels that she only sleeps the whole time.

Post that Ankita and Aishwarya will have a huge fight where Ankita will tell that Aishwarya is only with her husband and she doesn’t do anything and the two have a fight.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya – Neil and Ankita – Vicky won’t get along in the show and their fight is going to go for a long time.

