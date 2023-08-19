Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason

Jiya and Abhishek's game was liked in Bigg Boss OTT and the audience loved their game and now they have declined the offer of Bigg Boss Season 17.
BIGG BOSS

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

There is a possibility that the makers might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 into Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.

We had reported earlier that Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were supposed to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17, but unfortunately the two have declined the offer.

( ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show and Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

As per sources, Abhishek has declined the offer to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17 as his family especially his brother doesn't want to be part of the season after the games that were played with him though there is no confirmation on the same.

Whereas why Jiya declined the offer is still unknown, though the fans would love to see her in the new season.

Well, there is no doubt the fans would have loved to see them on the show as they are good players.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”

 
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Season 16 Voot Salman Khan Colors Jio Cinema Awez Darbar Mahesh Poojary TellyChakkar Shiv Thakare Abdu Rozik Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta Sajid Khan Elvish Yadav Abhishek Malan Uk07 Rider
