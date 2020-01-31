News

Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shinde fans take us down memory lane

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, like all its former seasons, has been quite exciting with more than a few momentous events. The latest edition of this reality show was a potpourri of drama, squabbles, contempt, alienation, and barely any friendship.

Not only contestants, but even the show itself also has a huge fan base.

Recently, fans of the show posted a video of Shilpa Shinde's stint in the house in season 11. The talented actress’ popularity has been escalating since her first appearance in the controversial reality show. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame actress has not just won the hearts of viewers but also many celebrities.

Fans have called the actress an entertainment queen.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

