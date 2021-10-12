Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has kickstarted on a higher note and the pace of this controversial reality show is just multiplying with each passing day. Recently, Jay Bhanushali was heard abusing Pratik Sehajpal on his mother.

This hasn't gone down well with many netizens and there has been a constant debate on social media on this topic.

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant and television actress Kamya Panjabi, who is quite vocal about her views related to the show, has made a revelation from her season.

In response to a user's tweet, Kamya said that Armaan Kohli not only called her a 'divorcee' but also hurled abuses at her. Her tweet reads, "Armaan ne sirf divorcee nahi kaha tha balki bahot sari maa behen ki gaaliyan bhi di thi, I kept laughing at him n then cried akele meh, Maine koi aggression nahi dikhaya naa koi bb ki property todi, warna dono meh fark kya reh jaata! Aur gaali toh gaali hai na cricket ho ya bb "



The tweet by the user was: "Armaan ke "Divorcee" bolne pei aapne poora ghar sar pei chadha liya tha... Even at that time I was against Armaan... But try to understand, this is Maa ki gaali, to a guy who is raised by a single Mother.. Cricket ko Bigg boss se compare kyu #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal (sic)"

Kamya Panjabi supporting Jay Bhanushali hasn't gone down well with a section of audience. For the unversed, back then during Bigg Boss 7, Kamya had divorced Bunty Negi, with whom she has a daughter, Aara.

Kamya Panjabi is now happily married to a Delhi-based doctor by profession, Shalabh Dang. She often posts romantic pictures and videos with him on social media. On the professional front, she was seen in the daily soap, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

