Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! When Salman Khan got ANGRY at the contestants on the show; check out!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan abuses Pratik Sehajpal; tells him “You’re looking like a fool”

The first Weekend Ka Vaarr episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the angry side of the host. Salman was angry at Pratik for his misbehaviour in the house.

The contestant had broken the bathroom door’s latch while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower, in one of the previous episodes.

Moreover, his statement that he would act in the same manner had his mother or sister been in the bathroom, irked the host even more. He reprimanded Pratik and was even seen abusing him on national TV. Salman schooled Pratik on how his behaviour is ruining his image and told him that he needs to work on it. “You’re looking like a fool,” he said while talking to the contestant.

When he asked Paras Chhabra to watch his tone

During Bigg Boss 13, Salman questioned Paras Chhabra on his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma. The latter tried to justify his behaviour, which made the host angry. He proclaimed that his then-girlfriend Akakansha Puri had called him and asked to check on the matter but Paras didn’t seem to listen to anything. He further stated that all these are false claims which didn’t go well with the host. Salman told him to watch his tone while talking to him. “Tu na…keep your voice down,” he said.

When he asked Priyanka Jagga to leave the house

Bigg Boss 10’s Priyanka Jagga left the host in an annoyed state when she didn’t take his warnings seriously. He rebuked her for using foul language in the house and told her to leave the house after her repetitive nasty behaviour.

When he got Swami Om thrown out of the house

Swami Om’s misbehaviour in the Bigg Boss house was something that severely infuriated Salman. It was not just once but the contestant faced his wrath quite a few times on the show. But no improvement in his behaviour with the fellow contestants, use of foul language and outrageous acts didn’t leave the host with any other choice. After Swami Om’s act of throwing urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a task, Salman told him to immediately get out of the house. Moreover, when he didn’t agree on the same, Swami Om was taken out with the help of security.

When Karishma Tanna didn’t take his humour sportingly

During Bigg Boss 8, a huge fight broke out between Karishma and Salman when he jokingly linked her with Pritam. This didn’t go well with the actress, who after a while reacted and said, “It’s not funny.” Salman got irked because she didn’t take his comments in good humour and walked out of the stage.

Salman Khan got into an argument with Kushal Tandon

During Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon’s abusive language and behaviour towards contestant Tanishaa Mukerjee was called out by the host. Kushal claimed that Salman had apologised to him and later Kushal's arrogant behaviour in the house irked Salman. Following which the contestant had to face his wrath on the show.

When Imam Siddiqui told ‘Time Out’ to Salman Khan

It was during season 6 that Imam Siddiqui faced Salman Khan’s rage during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The contestant, who was asked to nominate one of his fellow contestants, didn’t pay any heed to Salman’s repetitive reminders, which didn’t go well with him. Moreover, his claims that he was behind Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta’s successful careers, irked the host even more. But what made him lose his cool was when Imam said ‘Time Out’. Salman blasted the designer then and there.

Zubair Khan was blasted for his misbehaviour

Zubair Khan, who was publicised as a relative of underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, got bashed by Salman because of his nasty acts and misbehaviour in the house, especially with the female contestants. Zubair’s ‘two-rupee aurat’ statement for Arshi Khan, vexed the host who reprimanded him during the Weekend Ka Vaar. While scolding him, the actor called him ‘nalla don’ and said, “Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na,to mera naam Salman nahi.''

