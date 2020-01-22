Bigg boss tells Sid to control his anger :BiggBoss 13 21st JAnuary 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla and Asim is seen sitting inside the conference room. Bigg Boss talks with the duo and asks them not to get into physical fight with each other as show is at crucial phase. Mahira goes to Vishal and asks if he has asked Rashmi to make halwa for him. Vishal says yes. Mahira asks him to let her know if he is taking any stuff from luxury budget. Verbal argument happens between the housemates on the sooji halwa. Heated argument again happens between Sid and Asim. Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Sid mocks Asim. Asim smiles and hears their talk. Shefali and Mahira crack a sarcastic joke on Asim. BB welcomes Hinakhan she tells everyone that we can throe one person out of Elite club .Hina Khan calls everyone one by one and tells them to explain their Point of view.

Hina khan say the decision is simple she is sure Mahira is less worthy than Rashmi and Aarti. She asks Mahira to start playing for herself. Shefali reads task Buzzer rings, Hina asks to start the task and asks to call everybody. Mahira don’t attend the task and Shefali and Sid consoles Mahira and asks her join them for the tasks. Task starts with Paras. Paras give a task to Rashmi to clear her eyebrows. Hina says she has an authority to cancel the task given by the contender and asks Paras to change his task. Paras ask to Rashmi to make three lines at her hair with the trimer. Rashmi performs the task. Next, Vishal asks Aarti to cut short her hair. Aarti gets agree to cut her hair but Hina says she is not agree with the task. Meanwhile, Sid and Asim fights with each other. Bigg Boss asks Asim and Sid to control. Asim says someone is here in the house respect her and asks Sid to sit down. Vishal takes away Asim. Verbal argument gets intense between Sid and Asim and Bigg Boss asks the duo to come to the conference room.

Sid and Asim goes to the confession room. Bigg Boss asks Sid and Asim to control their anger and keep calm. Bigg Boss asks till the next announcement he asks Asim to go to the Elite room and asks Sid to stay back at the bedroom. Sid gets angry and says to Bigg Boss that he will hit Asim right now and will leave the show. Bigg Boss sends Asim to the Elite Club. He then asks what type of behavior he is showing. Sid says to Bigg Boss that Asim is provoking him for the fight and he is getting on nerves. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks Hina to continue the task and Sid and Asim will not be the part of the task. There, Sid keeps his point of view in front of Bigg Boss.

Arati is ready to cut her short her hair. Mahira asks Rashmi to put heena at her face for 10 mins. Shehanz asks Rashmi to go ahead. Rashmi agrees and applies Heena at her face. Shefali gives task to Aarti to eat 20 chilles. Hina announces and Aarti gets agree to eat the chilles. Bigg Boss asks Hina to tell her the decision. Hina decides not to give Elite membership to any of the contender. Here, Bigg Boss asks Sid not to speak a word with Asim anyhow. Sid agrees. Mahira yells and says she don’t understand why all are saying she is not anyone’s puppet. She gets teary while talking with Shefali and Paras.vShehanz discuss about the Elite membership task with Asim, Rashmi and Vishal.

Next day Rashmi asks Shehnaz and Vishal what they think she will be out from the task. Shehnaz and Vishal shares the talk with themselves. Later, Sid and Shehanz talks with each other. Sid says to Shehanz that in 3 months he has seen her and now he finds she is not childlike but over start and he stays away from such people.

Shehnaz goes to Sid and ask him why he said wrong things about her. Sid says he felt thus he said. Shehnaz asks him not to speak anything if he does not know anything.