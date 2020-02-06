Bigg Boss: When 'Shipians' took over!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 like all its former seasons has been quite exciting with more than a few momentous events. The latest edition of this the reality show was a potpourri of drama, squabbles, contempt, alienation, and barely any friendship.

Not only contestants, but even the show itself also has a huge fanbase.

Recently, fans took a walk down memory lane. Ardent viewers would know that talented actress Shilpa Shinde won BB11. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! Fame actress not just won the hearts of viewers but also many celebrities.

As BB13 is nearing its finale, fans are eagerly waiting for the mall task to happen.

During season 11 of the show, Shilpa's fans, also known as Shilpians, had brought the roof down during the mall task.

Have a look below.