Bigg Boss winner gets injured in a brawl

MUMBAI: Rahul Sipligunj, who won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, got injured in a pub brawl.

According to a report in LatestLY, the playback singer was attacked with beer bottles. He sustained head injuries and was taken to a private hospital immediately. The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul. When he pulled them up, it led to a heated argument. After some time, a group of youth attacked the singer with beer bottles. A video has gone viral on social media which shows the attackers also punched the singer. Media report further reported that Police have reached the hub and launched an investigation. The accused are reportedly relatives of a Telangana legislator.