Bigg Boss13: Captaincy task called off

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is being loved by the audience for its unlimited drama and entertainment.

This season has not only seen a maximum number of physical fights but also tasks getting canceled.

And, we hear that the task for this week has also got cancelled. Bigg Boss had announced a Luxury Budget task where the contestants were divided into two teams. The winning team was supposed to be eligible for captaincy. In the task, two members from each team had to carry two baskets on their backs.The basket were tied with each other and the contestants had to fill the baskets with the slab of the Luxury budget and the team who manages to collect maximum blocks was supposed to be declared winner.

But owing to physical fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala along with Asim and Sidharth, the task has been cancelled by the Bigg Boss.

Well, we are sure that host Salman Khan will have a lot to say about this.

