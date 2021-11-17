Bigg Boss15: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali exposes the double side of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali was one of the strongest contestants of the house through his game as comes down a bit the actor is trying is best to bounce back in the game.

Initially, he has a close alliance with Tejasswi and Karan but that drained out over time especially when the love angle began between the two.

When the VIP task had begun a few days back Jay was shocked to know that Karan and Teja weren’t considering him as a priority and that they were planning to take Simba and Pratik into the house.

Even during the ration task, he was miffed with their attitude the way they were behaving with a lot of attitudes as they were VIP members and were trying to rule them and the attitude was only wrong.

Since the new task happened where Nishant kicked out Karan and Teja from the VIP zone and now they have become the non – members of the house.

During the live feed, Jay was seen talking to Umar and saying that look how Karan and Tejasswi have changed and seen the double standards of them.

When they were in the VIP zone they had all the attitudes and now when they have become the non – VIP members their all attitude is different and now they have come to their true personality one shouldn’t fly that high also if they have got a special power.

Well, now since Karan and Teja are no more the VIP members seems like the entire housemates are against them for the way they behaved when they were part of the VIP zone.

