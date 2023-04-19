Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare joins the action-packed lineup for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI :Get ready for an adrenaline-packed thrill ride as India's favorite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring than ever before with a new theme and new challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of a lifetime. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life face their worst fears head-on. And joining the fray is the unstoppable Shiv Thakare, who is all set to show his mettle and take on the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?
 
Known as the leader of the Bigg Boss16 mandali, Shiv is ready to make his presence felt on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. He shares, “Being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an adventure like no other. It's not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me. I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show.”
 

 

 

 

 

