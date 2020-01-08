Bigg Buzz: Priyank Sharma’s show to end

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma came into limelight after participating in reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Bigg Boss 11. He has also acted in web shows like Puncch Beat and Holiday.

He has been hosting Bigg Buzz. For the uninitiated, apart from Bigg Boss 13, the makers also brought up a parallel show, Bigg Buzz, which is a sort of extension of the main show.

Hosted by Priyank Sharma, Bigg Buzz is a web-only show and features evicted contestants. The show, now, has witnessed its finale episode.

When asked Priyank Sharma, he confirmed the news, "Yes, Bigg Buzz has ended but it will be back with a new season next year. The reason for ending Bigg Buzz is an internal call by Voot. Also, there were date issues as the season got extended. It was a great experience to relieve the old memories through Bigg Buzz. I am happy and proud that I got a chance to host the extended version of Bigg Boss."

