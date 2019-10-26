BiggBoss13: Rashami Desai encourages Siddharth Dey!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 has invited newer controversies with the house being divided into two groups.

In the recent snakes and ladder task, things got from bad to worse with contestants hurling abuses at one another and even shaming. In the process, while Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai were venting out their anger Shehnaz heard her name and went out to talk to them.

Reports in Times Of India read that Rashami mentioned that she tells Siddhartha Dey that he has her full support and he should not spare Shehnaz if she disrespects her. Rashami tells him 'you abuse Shehnaz I will stand by you'.