BiggBoss15: Wow! Rashami Desai’s mom talks about her bond with Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty, reveals she was hurt about Rashami and Devoleena’s fallout

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now.



She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up, and her fan following doubled in no time.



The actress is known for her bindaas attitude and for speaking frankly as she doesn’t play it diplomatically.



The diva also has a lot of fan clubs to her name, where fans show their undying love for her.



The beauty has a massive fan following and her fans keep showering her with lots of unconditional support and love.

She is grabbing the headlines for her performance in Bigg Boss 15, and once again, she has become a finalist.



Rashami’s mom came live on social media and spoke about her bond with Umar and Shamita.

( ALSO READ : Rashami Desai shares her views on love )

During the live, Rashami’s mom said that when the housemates were against Rashami and only Rakhi came to help her, she did feel bad. She is so happy that Shamita became her friend and that she stood by her no matter what.



When asked about her bond with Umar, she said that she had met him earlier along with Asim. Now, once again, she met him on Bigg Boss 15. The two connected and built a great friendship. She loved how Umar stood for her.

Rashami’s mom also spoke about Devoleena and Rashami’s friendship where she said that she did feel bad their friendship broke, she also said that when Devoleena will see the episodes she will know who supported her and who was a real friend, at the end when she was sick or got hurt it was only Rashami who was taking care of her and no one esle.

Rashami took care of her gave her medicines saw to that she had food and hopefull she would know someday that Rashami was her true friend and she didn’t backstab her.



In the end, she revealed that her top three contestants are Shamita, Rashami, and Pratik as they have played in a very dignified way and such people should win the show.



Well, the finale is this weekend and it will be interesting to see who would win the show.



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15 : Breaking! Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan)