Biggest turning points in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai so far

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director's Kut, will soon hit the milestone of 3000 episodes. The show is currently riding high on success with great TRPs.



Usually, projects that surpass 5 years come across as boring, which is clearly not the case with YRKKH, as the show is still watched with great enthusiasm. It looks like a lot is in store for viewers.



Here are a few turning points in the show, which made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.



Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan taking over as leads after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra walked out of the show



There was a strong speculation about the show’s failure post Hina Khan’s exit, as her character Akshara was quite crucial and the audience’s favorite. Prooving the viewers wrong, the makers introduced Shivangi and Mohsin as the showrunners, and the duo got overnight success and recognition for the same.



Impeccable supporting cast



The show has a stellar cast. The supporting cast of the show is as popular as the leads of any other show. Mohena Kumari Singh, Samir Onkar, Rishi Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and others have successfully made a mark in the hearts of the viewers and enjoy a loyal fanbase.



Time leaps were quite appropriate



Every time the show took a leap, it continued with a breath of fresh air. From styling to characters, the changes that took place post leaps had fans hooked.



Wedding sagas



They say wedding dramas are top favourites to fetch good TRPs for any show, and YRKKH is the perfect example. When it comes to cashing in on wedding drama, no one does it better than Rajan Shahi. The weddings in the show spell grand.



Spin-off



One of the many factors that have been in YRKKH’s support is its spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key.



