Biggest turning points in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai so far

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director's Kut, will soon hit the milestone of 3000 episodes. The show is currently riding high on success with great TRPs.
Usually, projects that surpass 5 years come across as boring, which is clearly not the case with YRKKH, as the show is still watched with great enthusiasm. It looks like a lot is in store for viewers.
Here are a few turning points in the show, which made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan taking over as leads after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra walked out of the show
There was
Impeccable supporting cast
The show has a stellar cast. The supporting cast of the show is as popular as the leads of any other show. Mohena Kumari Singh, Samir Onkar, Rishi Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and others have successfully made a mark in the hearts of the viewers and enjoy a loyal fanbase.
Time leaps were quite appropriate
Every time the show took a leap, it continued with a breath of fresh air. From styling to characters, the changes that took place post leaps had fans hooked.
Wedding sagas
They say wedding dramas are top
Spin-off
One of the many factors that have been in YRKKH’s support is its spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key.
What do you think has been the turning point in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.
