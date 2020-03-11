Bikramjeet Kanwarpal to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein will soon witness a new entry in the show.

The veteran actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who is also a retired Army Major and a well-known name in the entertainment industry, will soon make his way in the show.

From Bollywood to television, he has had a flying career. In TV space Bikramjeet is still remembered for his stint in Anil Kapoor’s 24 and Reporters, Dil Hi Toh Hai while his Bollywood work is incredible.

According to our sources, Bikramjeet will depict Aishwarya Sakhuja’s father in the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, produced by Balaji Telefilms is slowly and steadily becoming an interesting watch. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.