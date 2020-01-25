Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli are the best when it comes to comedy shows: Preeti Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Edit 2’s popular show Jijaji Chhat Par Hai recently saw the entry of actress Preeti Chaudhury who will be seen as Sargam. According to people in the know, there will be an interesting track between her, Pancham and Elaichi. Preeti, who was part of Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, will be portraying a modern-age character for the first time.

Speaking about it she says,” My character in JCPH is called Sargam. She just had heartbreak and returned from Canada. I am Elaichi’s father’s best friend’s daughter. My characters speak a dialect which is a mix of Hindi and English. It is a new kind of role for me since I have always played a bahu in a daily soap! Playing Sargam is a refreshing change. I am also wearing western costumes for this character.” Preeti hails from Ghaziabad and has been in Mumbai for eight years now. Speaking about the dynamic producer duo Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli Preeti says,” Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli are the best people when it comes to comedy shows. They have a very talented team and the execution is also picture perfect. Doing comedy is not easy. I am looking forward to a great time in the show.”