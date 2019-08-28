Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II

MUMBAI: Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s talented daughter Chayn Kohli organized a Blood donation camp on the sets of Edit II which includes the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai & Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, with advice from Dr. Vistasp Anita, Head of Hematology Department at Breach Candy Hospital, on the 25th of August.

When asked the solicitous girl, Chayn who studies at Ecole Mondiale World School told us, "The vital importance of blood donation is known to all of us - it saves lives. A few weeks ago I visited my uncle in a reputed hospital in Mumbai and the importance and need for blood donation was reiterated in my mind.

One donation tentatively saves three lives and hence I felt more people should take the initiative and come forward to donate blood. I was extremely happy to see the response where more than 100 people came forward to donate blood, but unfortunately, due to the time constraints, we could only get blood from 44 people. We all at Edit II Productions are extremely grateful and proud of our cast and crew for the way they came forward and turned this event into a success.

Many people are not aware of the fact that blood donation also helps one understand their own health and well being as the tests done before donation help one become aware and detect abnormalities and it also increases blood circulation in a healthy way .” Kudos to the young girl, Chayn.