Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are cuteness overloaded!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover and his beautiful wife Bipasha Basu are one of the most romantic couples in the entertainment industry. They frequently share adorable moments of their love on social media, and their followers love these glimpses.

Recently, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle to share some other lovey-dovey pictures with KSG. And just like all the other times, this time too their pictures are extremely delightful and endearing. In the photos, Karan and Bipasha are seen spending some quality time together. And as they pose for some clicks, Karan very cutely plants a kiss on Bipasha's cheeks and her expressions prove that she loves being pampered. While Karan looks dapper in a black tee, Bipasha stuns in an animal print outfit. There are all smiles, and we love their chemistry.

Take a look at the pictures.

Don’t they make for the perfect couple? Show some love for them in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

