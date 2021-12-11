BIRTHDAY BOY! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna begins his birthday with this cute surprise by wifey Akanksha Chamola and Co-star Rupali Ganguly's birthday wish

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's striking romance has been the talk of the town and the fans fondly call them #MaAn. In the show, we have seen how Anupama and Anuj relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs.

Gaurav Khanna may have been in the television industry for 15 years, but he definitely is experiencing success now. Gaurav seems to be adjusting well to his new career after being adored for his character Anuj Kapadia in the show Anupamaa.

Well, today is the dapper's birthday and he began his day with wifey Akanksha's breakfast surprise. Check out the post:

Apart from the birthday breakfast, dapper received a really cute birthday wish from his co-star Rupali Ganguly who fondly calls him the National Crush. 'Happy Birthday National Crush

Thank you for being a fantabulous Anuj to my Anupamaa! There absolutely couldn’t have been anyone better

THU THU THU'

Check out the post:

Well, we wish the dapper the happiest birthday and a great day today.

