Birthday Boy Sidharth Shukla lands up in a CONTROVERSY; accused for drink and drive and hitting a common man

Well, Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla turned 40 today. The actor celebrated his birthday last night with friends and family. He is receiving a lot of wishes from people leaving across the world.

But, the sad part is that the actor has landed himself in yet another controversy. A video is doing the rounds on social media wherein a common man has accused Sidharth Shukla for drink and drive, He also claimed that Sidharth hit an innocent man. IN the video, Sidharth is seen clarifying why he hit the person. He stated that the person tried to threaten him with a knife and that’s why he hit him.

Have a look at the video:

