This birthday I missed my mom: Mohammad Nazim

MUMBAI: Every new year actor Mohammad Nazim has a double bonanza as his birthday is on 1st of January. This year the joy factor was less as Nazim lost his mother recently.

He says,” This year there was no celebration. I missed my mom who passed away just a couple of months back. I feel empty from inside. I am still in a shock. This birthday I was with my family. In my mother's memory, I will distribute clothes, food items and gifts to underprivileged children. They are close to God so I am sure my mother will be very happy. There is an NGO that works for the children and I'll try to contribute in whatever way I can. God has given me a lot and if I give things to children I will be showered with their unconditional love and blessings.”

Speaking about his 2020 resolution, Nazim says,” I want to make my mom proud. She always wanted me to do well in my career. My dream is to become a superstar. In my wish list, I also have an action-filled role. I have a good physique and feel I can pull it off well. It’s there in my wish list for quite some time now.”