Birthday Special! B-Town celebs wish Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today. On his birthday, his fans and admirers have taken to their social media handles to shower love on the Greek God of Bollywood. Bollywood stars have also taken to their Instagram handle to pour in wishes.

His 'Fighter' co-star Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures with him and wrote, ''Hrithik you belong to a rare breed of actors .. talented, insanely good looking, exclusively selective and madly passionate about your craft. I have seen you go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor's disposal - your body and your face…You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter … Looking forward Duggu .. Happy Birthday @hrithikroshan''.

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a special post. She posted a video featuring the actor and their two sons. ''Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals'', she wrote.

Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and many more posted pictures of the actor along with sweet notes.

Credit: ETimes