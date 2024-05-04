Birthday Special! Check out this special video of Rupali Ganguly sharing screen space with Govinda

Ruplai Ganguly is no less than a superstar on television and she is ruling the television screen with her role as Anupama in the show. Here we came across her song with Govinda during her time when she used to be an actress in movies.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 18:24
RUPALI GANGULY

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Today, its Rupali Ganguly's birthday and the actress is away in GOA celebrating it with her family and she has thanked all her fans and well - wishers for the lovely wishes.

A lesser known fact is that Ruplai before venturing into television used to work for Movies and she has been part of many Hindi movies.

We came across a video where one can see Rupali dancing in a movie alongside Govinda when she used to be an actress in movies.

ALSO READ : Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday

The movie in which she worked with Govinda was titled 'Do Ankhen Barah Hath' which released way back in the year 1997.

Well, after a few years Rupali left movies and concentrated on television where she rose to fame from the serial Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and then took a long sabbatical break where she embraced motherhood.

She then bounced back as the lead of the serial Anupama and emerged as the superstar of television and today has become a household name.

TellyChakkar! Wishes Rupali Happy Birthday!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anupama Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly TellyChakkar movies birthday Govinda Bollywood Serial number one
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless”
MUMBAI : British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with...
Shah Rukh Khan - Farah Khan: An actor and director combo we want to see today
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great movies coming from the side of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan and few of...
Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’s Avinesh Rekhi uses his collection of pagdis for the show
MUMBAI : Zee TV's Ikk Kudi Punjab Di has been winning the hearts of the audience since the start of the show. Based in...
It is Anil Kapoor vs Anil Kapoor as Fighter surpasses Animal's record on OTT!
MUMBAI : Megastar Anil Kapoor is on a roll! After delivering back-to-back hits at the box office with 'Fighter' and '...
Ruslaan trailer launch event: Aayush Sharma misses Salman at promotions, REVEALS why he needs cameo appearances
MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma has always managed to wow the audience with his dhamakedaar performances in both of his movies –...
Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani’s heartwarming equation is something to adore on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
MUMBAI : Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has been enthralling audiences with its compelling narrative, centered around the...
Recent Stories
Jay Sean
Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Avinesh Rekhi
Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’s Avinesh Rekhi uses his collection of pagdis for the show
Seerat Kapoor
Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani’s heartwarming equation is something to adore on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua
Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta
Are power couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta hinting at something big in the making?
Arti Singh
Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11
Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday