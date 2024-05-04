Birthday Special! Check out this special video of Rupali Ganguly sharing screen space with Govinda

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Today, its Rupali Ganguly's birthday and the actress is away in GOA celebrating it with her family and she has thanked all her fans and well - wishers for the lovely wishes.

A lesser known fact is that Ruplai before venturing into television used to work for Movies and she has been part of many Hindi movies.

We came across a video where one can see Rupali dancing in a movie alongside Govinda when she used to be an actress in movies.

The movie in which she worked with Govinda was titled 'Do Ankhen Barah Hath' which released way back in the year 1997.

Well, after a few years Rupali left movies and concentrated on television where she rose to fame from the serial Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and then took a long sabbatical break where she embraced motherhood.

She then bounced back as the lead of the serial Anupama and emerged as the superstar of television and today has become a household name.

